-$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will post ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($0.93). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

NYSE ZYME traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 770,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,645. The company has a market capitalization of $372.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $39.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Zymeworks by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

