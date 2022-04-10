$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.63. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 68.00%.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $30,545,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $334,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 715.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 189,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $8,519,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 638.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 129,432 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
