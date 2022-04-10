$1.34 EPS Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.42. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIGI stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.48. 164,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,744. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

