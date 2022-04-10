$1.42 EPS Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.31. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 330,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,399. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

