$1.52 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) to report $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.51. Fabrinet posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Fabrinet by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Fabrinet by 24.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FN traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.25. The company had a trading volume of 142,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,702. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

