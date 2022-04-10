$1.85 EPS Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will report $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $2.04. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,409,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,567,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $221.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

