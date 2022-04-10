$108.21 Million in Sales Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $108.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.64 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $490.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.10 million to $492.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $649.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. 2,651,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,071. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.21. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 2,828,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 1,265,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,325 shares of company stock worth $2,910,035. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

