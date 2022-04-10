$11.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) to post $11.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.95 billion and the lowest is $9.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $43.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

PAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,870,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

