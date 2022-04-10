11,670 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

