$118.53 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $118.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $122.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $90.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $488.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $525.00 million, with estimates ranging from $524.31 million to $525.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

