$140.57 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will post $140.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.70 million and the lowest is $138.50 million. Harmonic reported sales of $111.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $589.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Harmonic stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 539,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $886.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 236.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,997 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $13,257,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 557,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 41.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 481,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

