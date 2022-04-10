14,500 Shares in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 153.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CODX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti started coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Co-Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
