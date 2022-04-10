1,473 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 106,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average is $135.16. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

