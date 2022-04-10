$15.73 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will announce $15.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. Agenus reported sales of $11.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $59.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $79.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agenus by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agenus by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 485,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,433. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.