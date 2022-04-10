1,594 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Purchased by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLOK. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

BLOK opened at $31.07 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65.

