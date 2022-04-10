$171.89 Million in Sales Expected for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will post sales of $171.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.52 million and the highest is $177.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year sales of $820.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.30 million to $830.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

NASDAQ OLPX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,890. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth $10,352,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

