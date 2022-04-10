18,772 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE:FCN opened at $160.59 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average of $147.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.