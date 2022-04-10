198,571 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.33% of Federal Signal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE:FSS opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

