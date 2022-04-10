$2.06 Million in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $5.00 million. Altimmune posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $8.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

ALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Shares of ALT stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $5.68. 452,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,615. Altimmune has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Altimmune by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Altimmune by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altimmune (ALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.