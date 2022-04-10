22,082 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 718,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,546. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40.

