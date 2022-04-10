$300.70 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) to announce $300.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.60 million and the highest is $302.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $287.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROCK. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,397,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 76,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,739 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.17. 190,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,438. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

