3,807 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

