3,875 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seagen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Seagen by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,368 shares of company stock worth $10,714,569. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

SGEN opened at $151.84 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

