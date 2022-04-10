$39.78 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) to report sales of $39.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.67 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $162.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $166.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $168.67 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $178.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,166. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. Getty Realty has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $34.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.59%.

