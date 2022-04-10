$458.07 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) to report $458.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $454.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $464.00 million. RingCentral posted sales of $352.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after purchasing an additional 612,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in RingCentral by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,917,000 after purchasing an additional 376,322 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.80. 969,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,820. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.76. RingCentral has a one year low of $98.91 and a one year high of $337.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

