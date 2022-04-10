$458.07 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will post $458.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.54 million to $464.00 million. RingCentral reported sales of $352.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in RingCentral by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in RingCentral by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.76. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $98.91 and a 52 week high of $337.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

