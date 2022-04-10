469 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $128.89 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

