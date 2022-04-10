4,830 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth $21,775,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1,854.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,710,000 after buying an additional 169,664 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Buckle during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Buckle by 40.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.04. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

