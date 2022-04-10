$49.10 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) to report $49.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.30 million to $55.80 million. Limoneira posted sales of $45.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $172.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $174.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $208.43 million, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $221.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMNR. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.36. 34,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,282. The company has a market capitalization of $236.07 million, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limoneira by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira (Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.