5,036 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,937,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,376,422. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

