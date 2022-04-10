51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 51job has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in 51job by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,237,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,457,000 after purchasing an additional 679,660 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,162,000 after purchasing an additional 844,355 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,888,000 after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 51job by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,414,000 after buying an additional 263,177 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

