$554.18 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will report sales of $554.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $581.00 million. Acushnet posted sales of $580.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acushnet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Acushnet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01. Acushnet has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.