6 Meridian Buys Shares of 416 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,906,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $394.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.39. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.46 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.73.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

