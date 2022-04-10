$64.74 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.22 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $58.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $337.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $225.72 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $242.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 55,826 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.24. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

