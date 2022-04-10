6,727 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

