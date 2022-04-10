6,807 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,807 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.63 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

