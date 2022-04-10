$7.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $7.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.31 and the lowest is $7.26. Anthem reported earnings per share of $7.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $28.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $32.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $32.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $520.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem has a 1-year low of $353.53 and a 1-year high of $526.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

