70,239 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 314,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,564,000 after buying an additional 35,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 130,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of MMSI opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.05. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.