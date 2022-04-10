$87.51 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will announce $87.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.38 million and the lowest is $79.90 million. International Seaways reported sales of $46.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $467.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $526.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $597.84 million, with estimates ranging from $531.57 million to $653.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

INSW opened at $19.80 on Friday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $982.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.34%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

