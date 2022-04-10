8PAY 24 Hour Volume Hits $43,317.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. 8PAY has a market cap of $1.63 million and $43,317.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00046559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.94 or 0.07614793 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,167.90 or 1.00036828 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

