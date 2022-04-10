$92.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.30 million and the lowest is $89.70 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $377.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $381.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $407.43 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBNC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 14.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,111. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

