957 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $254,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coinbase Global by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 323,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at about $78,839,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.73.

COIN stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.12 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

