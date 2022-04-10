AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

AAON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

AAON stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. AAON has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $83.79.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AAON by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of AAON by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

