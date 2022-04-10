AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.50.
AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $27.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.1187 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.
About AB Volvo (publ) (Get Rating)
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.