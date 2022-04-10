AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $174.96. 7,204,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,245. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average is $132.23. The company has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

