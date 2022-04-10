AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Down 6.7%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 6,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,764,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -1.13.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 230,789 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 10,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 260,789 shares of company stock worth $2,265,033 in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $129,000. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

