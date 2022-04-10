Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABMD opened at $314.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.50. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

