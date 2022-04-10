abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.80

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $10.67. abrdn shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 906 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.
About abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
