Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Shares of ACN opened at $338.92 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.06 and a 200-day moving average of $349.88.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Accenture by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

