ACoconut (AC) Market Cap Hits $377,207.17

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $377,207.17 and $49,788.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00023543 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

